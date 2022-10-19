Assam: Monthly Wages of Home Guards Increased to Rs 23,310

In what comes as good news and fulfillment of a long-pending demand, the duty allowances of home guards of the Assam Police have been hiked from existing Rs 300 to Rs 767.

This decision was taken by the Assam Government during the cabinet meeting on Wednesday.

With this, the monthly wages of 24,000 home guards of Assam have been increased to Rs 23,310.

An official order by the state government read, “The Governor of Assam is pleased to enhance the duty allowances of Home Guards from the existing rate (Rs 300 per day per head for Basic Trained Home Guards and Rs 315 per day per head for Advance Home Guards) to Rs 767 per day per head with effect from the date of issue of this notification.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter to inform about the wage hike.

He wrote, “A key arm of @assampolice, Home Guards play a crucial role in maintaining law & order. Fulfilling the long-standing demand of around 24,000 Home Guards, we've approved enhancement of their daily wage to ₹767 from existing ₹300, thus increasing their monthly wages to ₹23,010.”