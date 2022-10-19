Bihar: Class VII Question Paper Terms Kashmir as Separate Country

Sparking a fresh controversy, a Class VII exam question paper in a government school of Bihar’s Kishanganj allegedly contained a question that described Kashmir as a separate country.

Bihar's education department has been conducting mid-term examinations for the students of classes I to VIII from October 12 till October 18.

The incident came to the fore when the students of class VII were asked in their English exam: “What are the people of the following countries called? One is done for you.”

The paper setter cited the example of China and asked “As the people of China are called Chinese, what are the people of Nepal, England, Kashmir, and India called?”

This question was allegedly asked to these students in Araria, Kishanganj, and Katihar and further “highlighted the mindset” of the paper maker and setter.

However, the school administration has stated that it was a 'human error'.

Meanwhile, the educationists and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have alleged the matter is a conspiracy and have sought a probe by the Union Education Minister.