Assam: Moran Police Station SI Reserved Closed

Sub Inspector of Moran Police Station in Assam’s Dibrugarh district has been sent to reserve close on Thursday.

The SI, identified as Bhaben Dutta, has been accused of physically assaulting at least 10 youths in lock-up and was sent to reserve close in connect to the assault.

Meanwhile, two youths, identified as Dudul Lekharu and Manav Hazarika, surrendered to Dibrugarh district court earlier today and Case No. 101/22 under Section 341/342/323/427/34 IPC have been levied on them.

Earlier, Officer-in-charge Bijoy Daimary was sent to reserve close in connection to the case and was charged with misusing his power.

Notably, the youths were accused of assaulting the wife of the officer-in-charge, due to which they were in lock-up.