Assam: Moran PS OC, SI Suspended for 'Misusing Power'

The officer-in-charge and the sub inspector of the Moran Police Station in Dibrugarh district of Assam has been suspended with immediate effect.

The suspended OC has been identified as Bijoy Daimary and the sub-inspector is Bhaben Dutta.

The suspension order has been issued by Dibrugarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Shwetank Mishra on Sunday.

The duo has been suspended for physically assaulting at least ten youths inside the lock-up. On the other hand, the youths were accused of assaulting the wife of the officer-in-charge.

On October 9, Bijoy Daimary was sent to reserve close following allegations against him.