Amit Shah Launches Hindi Language MBBS Course Books

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, in a first-of-its-kind step in the country, on Sunday, launched the Hindi version of MBBS course books in Bhopal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state medical education minister Vishwas Sarang were also present on the occasion.

"Today Amit Shah has brought a new dawn in the lives of children of the poor, who could get admission to medical colleges but were caught in the web of English and many times could not pass exams and left their studies," CM Chouhan said.

Madhya Pradesh is the first state to start the MBBS course in the Hindi language in the country. Initially, three subjects have been selected to be studied in Hindi which includes Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry.

A team of 97 experts have been working on the preparation of books for the last 232 days at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal. They have been translating the book from English to Hindi.

Madhya Pradesh medical education minister Vishwas Sarang on Sunday said that the move will bring a big change in the advancement of education in Hindi medium.

Speaking to ANI, Sarang said, "It is a big day. For the first time in the country, medical education in Hindi will begin in Madhya Pradesh. Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will launch the Hindi versions of textbooks of all three subjects of the first year - Anatomy, Physiology and Biochemistry today."

"This is a matter of joy for me. It now becomes clear that if medical education is possible in Hindi, any course is possible in Hindi. This will bring a major change in the lives of youth, especially those from Hindi backgrounds," he added.

The Minister said that it is an emotional moment to start an MBBS course in Hindi.

"My father was also a Hindi litterateur, he also had a dream of it, today, I am starting it with his blessings. After the completion of 75 years of independence, no greater work could have been done than this. English is a symbol of slavery, Hindi was lagging behind somewhere," Sarang added.

"It was not an easy task but we prepared it in very easy language. We have prepared it so that it will be helpful in the studies of the students," an expert involved in the translation told ANI.

The expert further said the new edition of Medical Biochemistry contains the application of some new chapters which include Sodium, Potassium, Water Homeostasis, Biochemistry Techniques, Radiation, Radioisotopes and Environmental Pollutants and Toxins.

Besides, Several new line diagrams, tables and text boxes have been added to make information more memorable.

Similarly in the Anatomy edition, new chapters of surface anatomy have been added in both abdomen and lower limb sections. New line diagrams, CT's and MRI's diagram tables and flow charts are added to increase the retention of knowledge.

