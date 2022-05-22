Assam: More than 5,000 People Join AAP in Dibrugarh

Over 5,000 people joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Sunday.

The joining ceremony which was held at Lahowal witnessed a large number of members belonging to BJP, Congress, AGP, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha joining the APP in the presence of party leader Manoj Dhanowar.

Recently, many leaders from national parties joined AAP in Assam. Earlier this month, AIUDF leader and former MLA, Mamun Imdadul Haque Chawdhury, Raijor Dal Vice President Kamal Kumar Medhi joined AAP along with five others from the party. The other Raijor Dal members who joined AAP are Jitul Deka, Anurupa Dekaroja, Binoy Deka, Dipankar Kalita and Dibyajyoti Deka.

Some Congress leaders also joined AAP. Congress's Manoj Dhanowar and Dwijen Gogoi joined AAP in the presence of its party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta.

In Assam, AAP is now moving forward to strengthen its party base. The party has become more confident by occupying one ward in the recent Guwahati Municipal Corporation elections.

