Assam Professor Held For Criticising Govt Policies

An associate professor of a college was arrested in Assam’s Hailakandi district for allegedly sending emails to officials criticising government policies and using unparliamentary words against the state chief minister.

A suo moto case was registered against the professor, after which, he was arrested.

According to reports, the accused had allegedly sent out emails to the official email account of the district superintendent of police condemning government policies and also used unparliamentary terms against the chief minister and the Education minister.

He had also purportedly criticised the National Education Policy 2020 and the ongoing `Gunotsav' in the state, an exercise by the Education department to evaluate government schools in the email, said the officer in-charge of Hailakandi sadar police station, Ampee Daolagupu.

“Besides the email to the SP, he had sent similar ones to other government officials of the district also,” he added.

“We started questioning him on Thursday and finally, today we arrested him,” the OC said.

Meanwhile, the principal of the college claimed that he is unaware of the associate professor’s arrest.

