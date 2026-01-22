Assam: Morigaon Police Arrest Five in Alleged Rs 25 Lakh Banking Scam

Assam Police have arrested five people in connection with a major banking fraud that caused losses of more than Rs 25 lakh. The arrests were made during a late-night operation carried out by a special police team in Morigaon district.

According to police, the accused are suspected of cheating Axis Bank by using forged and fabricated documents to illegally obtain money. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, the special team conducted coordinated raids in areas under Laharighat, Moirabari and Dhing police stations, leading to the arrest of all five suspects.

Those arrested have been identified as Azaharul Islam (28) of Moirabari in Morigaon district, Mahmud Hassan (28) and Rakibur Rahman (26) from Dhing in Nagaon district, Rianud Zaman (21) of Laharighat in Morigaon, and Baharul Islam (34) of Moirabari.

During the operation, police seized several items believed to have been used in the fraud. These include seven mobile phones, six debit cards, two cheque books, a passport, two bank passbooks, and identity documents such as PAN and Aadhaar cards.

Investigators said the seized materials were allegedly used to create fake identities and misuse banking procedures to siphon off funds. Preliminary findings indicate that the fraud involved an amount exceeding Rs 25 lakh, though officials said the total loss could increase as the investigation continues.

Police officials said the accused are being questioned to trace the full network behind the fraud and to find out whether similar scams were carried out in other areas or involved other banks.

Further arrests are likely as the investigation progresses.

