Assam: Morigaon Police Arrests 2 More Suspects with Possible Terror Links

Assam Police on Monday arrested two more suspects with possible links with the banned terrorist outfit Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from Morigaon district.

The suspected terrorists were identified as Mossadik Hussain and Ikramul Islam. Ikramul is an Imam and was arrested in the Nagaon district.

On the other hand, the state police arrested Hussain from the Moirabari area in the Morigaon district.

Superintendent of Police of Morigaon district, Aparna N, while quoted by ANI said that both the arrested persons have links with the banned outfit.

Last month, Morigaon district administrations demolished a madrassa at Moirabari after police busted a terror module on the premises of the religious educational institute.

So far, the state administrations have demolished three madrassas across the state following the arrests of around 40 persons so far including the Imam and madrasa teachers on charges of being linked to terror outfits -- Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) and Al Qaida in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS).

In addition, one more such educational institute was razed by locals themselves after a cleric associated with it was held for alleged anti-national activities.

There were reports that some militants disguised as religious teachers had sneaked into the state and silently gone ahead with their subversive and anti-state activities.



