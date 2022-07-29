Assam

Assam: Morigaon Superintendent Of Excise Caught Red-Handed Taking Bribe

Bordoloi was caught while accepting Rs 20,000 as bribe from the complainant, identified as one Chinmoy Tamuli.
The District Excise Superintendent of Morigaon has been caught red-handed by the anti-corruption cell and local police while taking a bribe of Rs 20,000.

The accused, namely Barsha Bora Bordoloi, allegedly demanded Rs 1 lakh from the complainant in lieu of providing license for an open shop.

Later, the complainant informed the anti-corruption cell, following which a trap was laid to nab her red-handed.

Meanwhile, a case under relevant sections has been registered against her.

