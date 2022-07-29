Two Pilots Killed as IAF Jet Crashes In Rajasthan

In a tragic incident, two pilots were killed after an Indian Air Force (IAF) fighter aircraft crashed in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Thursday night.

“At 9:10 pm this evening, an IAF MiG 21 trainer aircraft met with an accident in the western sector during a training sortie. Both pilots sustained fatal injuries,” the IAF said in a tweet.

“IAF deeply regrets the loss of lives and stands firmly with the bereaved families. A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident,” it added.