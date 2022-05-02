Assam: 'Most Wanted' Drug Smuggler Arrested In Hajo

Hajo police have apprehended a notorious drug smuggler on Monday and recovered a large amount of heroin from his possession.

According to sources, the smuggler, identified as Papu alias Arifuddin Ahmed, was in the most wanted list of the Hajo police.

Around eight packets filled with heroin were seized from his possession worth Rs 3 lakh.

Ahmed was nabbed during an operation led by Officer In-charge of Hajo PS, Ambrawel Daimary, based on specific information.

On Sunday, Guwahati police seized illicit drugs worth Rs 6 crore at Basistha area and arrested four persons in connection to it.

According to sources, the consignment of drugs was being transported from Nagaon to Guwahati and was confiscated during a routine check today.

One of the peddlers confessed to the police that they were paid Rs 2000 to transport the drugs to the city.

