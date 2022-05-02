Jignesh Mevani Slams BJP, Says Centre, Assam Conspired His Arrest

Congress leader Jignesh Mevani on Monday slammed the Centre days after he was released on bail over two cases filed against him in Assam.

Addressing a press conference at New Delhi today after his return, Mevani said that it was a pre-planned conspiracy to destroy him. "They took me with them but didn't give me the details of the case. I am a lawyer and a lawmaker. I have not been informed of the sections used against me, and even didn't allow me to talk to my parents."

He further stated that he had not even allowed to talk to his lawyer and there was a blatant disregard to protocol for an MLA. "The Gujarat Vidhan speaker has not also been informed anything regarding my arrest and my case. It was when I was in Assam that the Speaker came to know about it. This is the fearfulness of the 56-inch chest," he said targeting PM Narendra Modi who praised often by the BJP to highlight his bold decisions. "How can you file a false case linked to a woman about an MLA 2500 km away? I feel pity for the police woman how much she was under pressure to take such step," he added.

Quoting the Assam court that gave him bail, Mevani further said on Monday: "instant FIR in the second case seems to be manufactured. This FIR is not maintainable. No person will ever try to outrage the modesty of a woman police officer in presence of other male officers. " The case was "manufactured" to keep him in custody for longer, he further added, citing the judiciary.

Calling it "a conspiracy designed in the Prime Minister's office", he added, "Gujarat has elections coming and that's why it was done."

The Congress leader further announced Gujarat Bandh on June 1 in protest against the BJP government.

He also challenged PM Modi asking his government to investigate on paper leakage issue in Gujarat. "I don't want the case registered against me to be withdrawn but the case registered against the minorities in my constituency should be withdrawn," he said.

