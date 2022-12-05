Assam: Mother, 2 Daughters Severely Wounded After Being Hit by Train

In a tragic incident, three persons, including a woman and her two daughters sustained severe injuries after they were hit by a speeding train in Bongaigaon district of Assam on Monday night.

The incident occurred at Notunpara Rail Gate No. 2 in Bongaigaon.

According to witnesses, the trio was hit by an eastern-bound Rajdhani Express when they tried to cross the rail track.

One of the child lost her leg in the accident and the mother sustained major waist injuries.

As per reports, all three of them were lying at the incident spot for nearly an hour.

Though the police was informed about the incident, people alleged that they arrived late at the spot.

The locals admitted the three injured persons at the Bongaigaon Railway Hospital.