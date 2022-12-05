New Design for President's Standard & Colour and Indian Navy Crest Approved

President Droupadi Murmu approved the introduction of a new design for the President’s Standard and Colour and Indian Navy Crest for the Indian Navy on Monday.

The new design for the President’s Standard and Colour and Indian Navy Crest were unveiled at Visakhapatnam on Navy Day on December 4.

Resonant to the ongoing National endeavour to move away from the colonial past, the Naval Ensign was amended to a new Design that draws inspiration from our history where in the Red Horizontal and Vertical Lines on the White Ensign were replaced with an Blue Octagon with Twin Golden Borders encompassing the National Emblem atop a clear anchor and ‘National Emblem ‘Satyamev Jayate’ inscribed on the stock of the Anchor. Further, the National Flag was retained on the upper left canton.

The erstwhile design of the President’s Standard and Colour for the Indian Navy was instituted on Sep 6, 2017. The Indian Navy adopted a new Naval Ensign on Sep 2, 2022, and the new design of the President’s Standard and President’s Colour awarded to the Indian Navy incorporates this change.

The new design of President’s Standard and Colour highlights India’s glorious maritime heritage and also symbolises a powerful, courageous, confident and proud Indian Navy.

The Indian Navy Crest has been amended to replace the foul anchor with a Clear Anchor. The clear anchor depicts steadfastness of the Indian Navy to deter any challenge in maritime domain, and represents clarity in vision, mission and aspirations of its sailors. The Clear Anchor also depicts Indian Navy’s commitment towards securing the Coast and Maritime Interest of India. The change would imply removal of the symbolic nautical rope in the Crest Designs. The Modified Indian Navy Crest has been introduced with effect from December 4, 2022 on the occasion of the Navy Day 2022.