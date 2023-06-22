Assam

Assam: Mother, Child Killed, Youth Injured In Moran Accident

The incident that took place near Durga Temple in Moran took the lives of a mother and her child and left a youth identified as Anurag Gogoi severely injured.
In an incident that took place in Assam’s Moran on Thursday, a speeding four-wheeler claimed the lives of two people while leaving another severely injured.

The deceased have been identified as Palash Gogoi and Barsha Gogoi.

Local authorities and emergency services rushed to the scene, providing immediate assistance.

The injured youth was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

