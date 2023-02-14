Assam: Mother Commits Suicide After Son Arrested in Child-Marriage Crackdown

Amid the crackdown on child marriage cases in Assam, a woman allegedly committed suicide in Karbi Anglong district.

As per reports, the woman committed suicide in the tension of her son who was arrested in connection to child marriage.

The woman has been identified as Maya Chetry (65).

Her son, identified as Rahul Chetry is currently under police custody after he was arrested on February 2.

This is not the only suicide case after the Assam Police has conducted a statewide crackdown against child marriage.

Earlier today, a man committed suicide in Gauripur town in Dhubri district of Assam. According to sources, the man slit his throat to death. He committed suicide in the fear of getting arrested following the state government’s crackdown against child marriage. The deceased has been identified as Kasem Ali Parmani.

Earlier this month, woman allegedly committed suicide fearing her father’s arrest as she was married off when she was a minor. The deceased has been identified as Seema Khatun, also known as Khushbu. It is learned that Seema was a widow whose husband had passed away two years prior due to Covid-19.