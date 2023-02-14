Talks Underway to Resolve Border Dispute, Says Assam Minister

Assam cabinet minister Atul Bora has said that talks are underway with neighbouring states Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Mizoram to resolve the inter-state boundary dispute.

Speaking on the issue, Atul Bora said, "After the Chief Minister-level meeting between Assam and Meghalaya, the regional committees has been formed to address other six disputed areas. The talks will be resumed after the assembly polls in Meghalaya.”

The minister said that the talks with Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram are also going on.

The Assam Government has formed regional committees for talks with Arunachal Pradesh over the inter-state boundary issues with the neighbouring state and several rounds of talks between the Regional Committees were held in recent times.

The Regional Committee jointly visited the area for the first time after the Namsai Declaration was signed by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Arunachal Pradesh counterpart Pema Khandu last year.

There are a total of 12 disputed areas along the inter-state border of Assam and Meghalaya and out of the 12 disputed areas, issues of six areas have been resolved and an agreement has been signed to resolve the 50-year-old boundary dispute between the two states in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi last year.

Both state governments formed Regional Committees to resolve the rest of the six disputed areas' problems.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and his Mizoram counterpart Zoramthanga met twice in New Delhi in November 2021 year and September 2022 to find an amicable solution to the vexed border dispute.

Tinsukia district shares a long boundary with Arunachal Pradesh and there are 36 villages under Margherita Sub-Division that are along the Assam-Arunachal Border and around 6 villages are disputed areas at present.

(with inputs from ANI)