Assam: Mother Elephant, Her Calf Killed By Speeding Train In Jorhat

A female elephant and her calf were tragically killed after being hit by a speeding train near Kharikatia railway station in Assam's Jorhat district.

The incident took place when a herd of elephants were crossing the railway tracks on Sunday night, during which, the female elephant (22 years) and her calf (10 months old) were hit by a Rajdhani express train.

"The forest department had alerted railway officials about the movement of wild elephants and requested them to ensure that trains slowed down while passing the area. But they did not do that," said Jorhat district forest officer Biken Pegu.

"One female elephant and her calf were killed. We will investigate and take action as per law," Pegu added.

On Wednesday, an adult wild elephant died after coming in contact with a live electrical wire in the Sanfan forest range of Gossaigaon town in Kokrajhar district. The incident happened when a herd of wild elephants ventured outside the forest area searching for food.

After receiving the information, a team rushed to the scene and examined the elephant but it had already died.