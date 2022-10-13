Assam: Mother Held For Selling Infant to Transgenders

In a heinous incident, a three-day old infant was sold to transgenders by his own mother in Assam’s Chariadeo district.

According to sources, the locals alleged that the infant’s mother, identified as Banesha Khatun, sold him to two transgenders in Sivasagar on the basis of which the police arrested Banesha.

The police also arrested the two transgenders, identified as Pari Dutta and Kunam Hazarika along with two middlemen, identified as Julekha Khatun and Jurina Begum, who facilitated the purchase.

However, the reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained