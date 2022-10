A man was killed after being run over by a speeding train in Assam’s Dibrugarh district on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as one Sanjit Gogoi.

Sources said that the incident took place when Gogoi was crossing the rail tracks, oblivious of the oncoming train.

The incident was reported from Duliajan.

Gogoi was on the way to pick up his daughter from school, sources further informed.

Meanwhile, railway police reached the scene and recovered the body for post mortem.