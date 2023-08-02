Assam: Mother Seriously Injured After Being Attacked By Own Son

Tensions flared in Assam’s Baihata Chariali on Wednesday after an old woman was seriously injured in an attack by her own son with a sharp weapon.
As per preliminary reports, the elderly woman, aged over 70 years, identified as Khiroda Sharma was injured after her own son attacked her with a machete.
The incident took place at Barpalaha village in the Kamalpur subdivision.
According to the information received, the woman received injuries to her head and neck. She was immediately rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).
Meanwhile, the accused in the matter, identified as one Dulal Sharma, was detained by the police.
The locals alleged that the police was very late in arriving at the scene of the crime. Moreover, the accused Dulal Sharma had previously also attacked his mother under the influence of alcohol, the neighbours further said.
In addition, the accused also created a discontentment in the otherwise peaceful atmosphere in the village, added the locals.