Assam: Mother-Son Duo Killed In Tusker Attack At Juria

In yet another incident of man-elephant conflict has come to light wherein a mother-son duo was trampled to death by herd of wild tuskers at Juria under Assam’s Nagaon district on Thursday.
Sources said that a herd of wild tuskers wrecked havoc in Muslim Chapori of Juria on Thursday night, and during the ordeal, two persons were tragically killed and two others sustained grievous injuries.
The deceased persons have been identified as Khuteja Khatun and her son Juwel Ahmed. Meanwhile, the two injured persons were sent to Nagaon for better treatment as both of them are said to be in critical condition.
It is learned that the herd of elephants came out of nearby Laokhowa wildlife sanctuary in search of food.
In a similar incident that took place in Azara area of Guwahati on June 28, a 70 year old woman was trampled to death by wild tuskers. The deceased woman was identified as Kanchan Rabha of Satargaon area under Azara police station.