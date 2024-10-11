Assam: Mother-Son Duo Electrocuted to Death in Orang

In a tragic incident amidst the festive joy of Durga Puja, a mother and her son lost their lives due to the severe negligence of the electricity department in Assam's Orang.
The deceased has been identified as 30-year-old Akhtara Khatun and her minor son, Saqib Ahmed. According to sources, the duo was on their way to a relative's house when they came into contact with an 11,000-volt high-voltage electricity wire lying on the road.
Initially, the minor boy was found struggling after being electrocuted, and when his mother rushed to save him, the due met a tragic end.
Reportedly, Pranjal Barua, the Majbat revenue circle officer, arrived at the scene and sent the bodies for post-mortem examination at the Udalguri Civil Hospital.
On the other hand, Badrul Islam, NEMSU President also visited the site and demanded the immediate suspension of the negligent electricity department staff within 24 hours. He has called for intervention from the Chief Minister to file murder charges against the responsible authorities.