Assam: Father-Son Duo Electrocuted To Death In Goalpara

In a tragic incident, a father and son lost their lives after being electrocuted in Lakhipur within Assam’s Goalpara district.
The incident occurred in Barumari Village, where recent floods and rains had caused a solar light pole to bend, bringing it into contact with a high-voltage electric wire.
According to sources, the father, identified as Bireshwar Hajong, accidentally came into contact with the live wire. In a desperate attempt to save him, his son, Ramendra Hajong, also came into contact with the wire, resulting in both of them being electrocuted. Sadly, they died on the spot.
The mishap has cast a pall of gloom over the entire village. Local police quickly arrived at the scene and have since recovered the bodies, which have been sent for post-mortem examination.