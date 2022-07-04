Assam: Mother-Son Rescued From Kidnappers In Dhubri

A mother and her child were successfully rescued by Meghalaya and Assam police from the clutches of abductors in Dhubri district.

One of the abductors has been arrested. He has been identified as Moni Zaman (23), police said.

According to reports, the mother along with her one-and-a-half-year-old baby was kidnapped from Rongkhon Bazar of West Garo Hills district last month.

It is learned that the victims were brought to Dhubri district and kept in confinement at a place called Beltuli.

Police said the accused person has been allegedly threatening the girl and her family members continuously.

On Monday, the accused was sent to judicial custody.