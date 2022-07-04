Tripura CM Manik Saha To Take Oath as MLA On July 8

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who won the by-poll from Town Bardowali assembly seat, will be taking oath as MLA on July 8.

This was informed by Tripura Speaker Ratan Chakraborty on Monday.

Earlier today, Saha met Rajya Sabha chairman and Vice-president M Venkiah Naidu in Delhi and tendered his resignation as Rajya Sabha MP, the speaker told reporters.

Three of the four MLAs elected in the by-election, Sudip Roy Barman (Congress), Manila Debnath (BJP) and Swapna Das (BJP) were sworn in on June 29. Saha did not take oath due to 'technical reasons'.

Saha replaced Biplab Kumar Deb as Tripura CM on May 14.

To fulfill the constitutional provision, the dental surgeon-turned-politician had contested the by-election and won with a comfortable margin on June 26.

Saha is also the BJP state president.