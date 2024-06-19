Assam: Mother, Three Daughters Among Five Killed In Landslide In Karimganj

At least five people, including a woman and her three daughters, lost their lives in a landslide late Tuesday night in the Badarpur area of Assam's Karimganj district. A three-year-old boy was also among the deceased.
Partha Protim Das, Superintendent of Police of Karimganj district, informed ANI over the phone that the landslide occurred in Gainachora (Bendargool) village within the Badarpur police station jurisdiction.
"At 12:45 am last night, we received information about a landslide in the Gainachora (Bendargool) village area under Badarpur police station. Upon receiving the information, the officer-in-charge of Badarpur police station, along with his staff and SDRF personnel, rushed to the scene and conducted a rescue operation. After three hours, the team recovered five bodies from the debris," stated Partha Protim Das.
The victims included four members of one family: Roymun Nessa, 55, and her three daughters, Sahida Khanam, 18, Jahida Khanam, 16, and Hamida Khanam, 11.
The three-year-old boy was identified as Mehdi Hassan, son of Mahimuddin.