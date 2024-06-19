Assam: Mother, Three Daughters Among Five Killed In Landslide In Karimganj

"At 12:45 am last night, we received information about a landslide in the Gainachora (Bendargool) village area under Badarpur police station. Upon receiving the information, the officer-in-charge of Badarpur police station, along with his staff and SDRF personnel, rushed to the scene and conducted a rescue operation. After three hours, the team recovered five bodies from the debris," stated Partha Protim Das.