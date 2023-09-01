Assam: Mother Turns Murderer, Kills Own Infants In Cachar
In a shocking incident sure to put the civilized society to shame, a mother was accused of killing her two infant children in Assam, as per sources on Friday.
According to sources, the woman forcefully thrusted her own daughters aged one-and-a-half years and three years old in the water causing their death in a spine-chilling case.
The incident was reported at the Hatikhal village in the Sonai tehsil of Assam's Cachar district last night.
Following the incident, a tense atmosphere gripped the region with the neighbours and locals registering strong protests to the matter.
Sources said that the mother, identified as one Ajmira Begum had an altercation with her husband Babul Hussain last night after which she ran away with their two children to a nearby lake.
There she thrusted her infant daughters in the water causing their death, after which she brought back the mortal remains home.
Early today morning, when the husband also returned home, he found his wife sitting near the lifeless remains of their children and crying.
After he questioned his wife about the death of their children, Ajmira Begum confessed to killing them.
The local police was called in after the neighbours came to know about the harrowing case. Officials arrived at the scene and recovered the bodies of the two children and sent them for post-mortem to Silchar Medical College and Hospital.
In addition, the police also arrested the mother accused of murdering her own children.
Meanwhile, it has also come to the fore that Ajmira Begum was the second wife of Babul Hussain. An investigation into the matter was launched and further details are expected soon.