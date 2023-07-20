Cachar Police Establishes Bollywood-Style Love Triangle in Silchar Murder!

After over 12 hours of questioning, Cachar police arrested Pinak Suklabaidya on Thursday for his alleged participation in the killing of his 19-year-old girlfriend from Assam's Silchar.
Narrating the typical bollywood style love triangle plot, the accused confessed before the police that his relationship with his girlfriend had turned sour after the latter started to date her ex-boyfriend in his absence, causing a schism between the couple.
Accused Pinak, who was living in Bengaluru for work had travelled back to Silchar on July 14, met the victim girl on July 15 at Duwarbond, about 25 kilometres from Silchar, and killed her before fleeing to Guwahati in the early morning hours of July 16.
Cachar Superintendent of Police Numal Mahatta addressing presser said, “Accused Pinak tried to mislead the police and thus, he escaped to Guwahati on July 16 in the morning. Moreover, he had booked a flight ticket from Bengaluru-Guwahati dated July 17, 2023, as proof that he was travelling back to his native place. Later, after an FIR was lodged by the victim’s family, Cachar police on Wednesday night apprehended the culprit from his residence at Lala locality in Hailakandi district.”
According to the SP, the accused confessed to his crime after an overnight interrogation by Cachar police.
A case (1329/23) has been registered against the culprit Pinak under section 302/364/201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), added the top district cop.
As of yet, the allegations made by the victim's family that the young girl was raped before the murder had not been proven, police superintendent Numal Mahatta told the media.
Nonetheless, artefacts collected from the crime scene were sent to Gujarat's Ahmedabad for forensic testing.
He added that the incident itself is still the subject of an inquiry. Several other youths are being detained and interrogated in connection with the incident.
Cachar Superintendent of Police further claimed that Assam DGP GP Singh is monitoring the developments and has asked Cachar police to take stern action against the culprit in accordance with the law.