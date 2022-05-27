Assam: Motor Boat Capsizes at Hatsingimari

A motor boat carrying cargo capsized at the River Brahmaputra flowing through Hatsingimari in South Salmara-Mankachar district of Assam on Friday.

The incident occurred when the motor boat was coming from Dhubri towards Sukhsar. The motor boat capsized just before reaching the bank on the other side of the river.

However, no loss of lives or any injuries have been reported in the incident. The incient occurred near Bau Bazaar at Sukhsar.

Earlier in May, a 10-year-old girl drowned while several others were rescued after a boat ferrying them capsized in Morigaon.

The minor girl, identified as Nisat Begum was returning from school on the boat when it capsized near Kaurhagi village. Locals however were able to rescue others but Nisat went missing.

