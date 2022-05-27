Sikkim: SKM Govt Completes 3 Years, CM Expresses Gratitude to People

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed gratitude to the people of the state for reposing faith in his party on the completion of three years of the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) in power on Friday.

Tamang, in his message said that his government has "continuously strived to fulfil the promises it made to the people of the state".

The SKM government had come to power in 2019, ending the 25-year rule of Pawan Kumar Chamling-led Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) government.

Highlighting his government's major achievements, chief minister Tamang said, "Health infrastructure and services, which the previous government neglected for 25 years, have improved after our party formed government in the state. People in the state can now avail quality health services."

"The SKM government is also making sincere efforts to make Sikkim an education hub. In a bid to achieve this goal, world-class educational institutes like Netaji Subash Chandra Bose University of Excellence and Khanchendzonga State University have been established to impart quality education to the students," Tamang further said.

A function was organized at the Manan Kendra in Gangtok to celebrate the completion of SKM government's three years in power.

Also Read: Assam: SSB Jawan Commits Suicide By Shooting Self