Assam: Motorcycle Collision Claims Four Lives In Bilasipara

A devastating road accident occurred at Hazaripara in Assam’s Bilasipara, resulting in the tragic loss of four lives on Thursday night.
The incident involved a collision between two motorcycles, leading to the immediate deaths of Noorbakta Khan and Zahinur Khan, both hailing from Maspara village.
The casualties also include Abu Bakar Siddique and Mohammad Hussain from Pakritol.
The heart-wrenching incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the collision to determine the cause of the tragic accident.
Earlier on August 22, a head-on collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of four people while critically injuring one child in Assam’s Dhakuakhana.
According to sources, the incident took place near National Highway No. 42 connecting Dhakuakhana and Ghilamara where three persons lost their lives on the spot while two others, a child and a youth, sustained severe injuries.
The injured were referred to Dibrugarh Hospital for advanced treatment. However, the youth died on the way to the hospital.