Head-On Collision Between Bikes Claims 4 Lives in Assam’s Dhakuakhana

In a tragic incident, a head-on collision between two motorcycles claimed the lives of four people while critically injuring one child in Assam’s Dhakuakhana on Tuesday.
According to sources, the incident took place near National Highway No. 42 connecting Dhakuakhana and Ghilamara where three persons lost their lives on the spot while two others, a child and a youth, sustained severe injuries.
The injured have been referred to Dibrugarh Hospital for advanced treatment. However, the youth died on the way to the hospital.
Meanwhile, the deceased has been identified as one couple, Hemanta Sonowal and Putumoni Sonowal and Bubu Das and Dhanti Gogoi.
Earlier today, homeowners of a locality in Assam’s Lakhimpur district were in for a fright as a speeding vehicle crashed into their compound and overturned sideways, leaving them in a baffle.
The incident was reported from Pohumara region in the district. Sources said that the driver was allegedly intoxicated and lost control of his Bolero pickup van, subsequently crashing into the compound of the house.