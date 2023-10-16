Assam: Motorcycle Rider Run Over By Speeding Car, Dies On Spot

A motorcycle rider was killed on the spot after being hit by a speeding car in Assam's Bajali on Monday, according to reports.
Reports stated that the incident took place at Salbari village in Sarupeta in the Bajali district of Assam today.
The victim was riding his motorcycle when a speeding Mahindra Bolero came from behind and hit the motorcycle and ran over it, leaving the rider dead.
The identity of the deceased motorcycle rider was established to be Aminul Islam.
Meanwhile, it has come to the fore that the Bolero vehicle fled from the scene after hitting the bike rider and causing the accident.
However, the police have come across its registration numbers. They are AS 28 C 1859. Based on it, an investigation into the matter will be launched.