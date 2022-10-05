Assam Mountaineer Among Others Missing in Uttarakhand Avalanche

An Assam mountaineer is among the 28 trainee mountaineers who have been trapped in an avalanche that hit Draupadi's Danda-2 mountain peak in Uttarakhand.

The mountaineer has been identified as Deepshikha Hazarika, hailing from Guwahati.

The list of trainees trapped in Uttarakhand include those from West Bengal, Delhi, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Assam, Haryana, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Uttar Pradesh.

Notably, the death toll in the Uttarakhand avalanche has risen to 10 on Wednesday.

According to a release by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), 41 people including 34 trainees and seven mountaineering instructors were hit by the avalanche.

Meanwhile, NDRF, SDRF, and the Indian Air Force (IAF) are carrying out extensive search and rescue operations.