Uttarakhand Avalanche Disaster: Death Toll Climbs to 10

The death toll rose to 10 after an avalanche hit Draupadi Ka Danda-II mountain peak in Uttarakhand.

According to a release by the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), 41 people including 34 trainees and seven mountaineering instructors were hit by the avalanche.

Meanwhile, NDRF, SDRF, Indian Air Force continued their rescue operation and recued seven mountaineers.

Over 40 trainees and mountaineers are trapped in the area.

Uttarkhand DGP said, “Today the weather was clear, so teams of SDRF, ITBP, and NIM were sent by Air Force helicopter. Today 6 bodies have been recovered, till now a total of 10 bodies have been recovered. Around 20 are missing & search op is underway.”