Assam Mountaineer On Cusp Of Unique Feat Climbing 5 Ladakh Peaks

Renowned mountaineer Shekhar Bordoloi from Assam is on the verge of completing an extraordinary feat as part of his "Project 5 Peaks." Bordoloi, who has been tackling five of Ladakh's formidable peaks in one continuous expedition, recently summited Dzo Jongo West (6,280m), marking the successful completion of the first two phases of his project. With four peaks now conquered, Bordoloi is gearing up for his final challenge: Chakula Kangri, standing tall at 6,543m, which he plans to summit on August 22, 2024.