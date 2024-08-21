Assam Mountaineer On Cusp Of Unique Feat Climbing 5 Ladakh Peaks

Renowned mountaineer Shekhar Bordoloi from Assam is on the verge of completing an extraordinary feat as part of his "Project 5 Peaks." Bordoloi, who has been tackling five of Ladakh's formidable peaks in one continuous expedition, recently summited Dzo Jongo West (6,280m), marking the successful completion of the first two phases of his project. With four peaks now conquered, Bordoloi is gearing up for his final challenge: Chakula Kangri, standing tall at 6,543m, which he plans to summit on August 22, 2024.
Bordoloi's journey has been nothing short of remarkable. On August 18, 2024, he summited Dzo Jongo East (6,220m), despite challenging weather conditions that included heavy clouds and poor visibility. The mountaineer expressed his satisfaction and strength after the successful ascent, highlighting the spiritual connection he feels with the mountains.
Earlier, on August 15, 2024, Bordoloi successfully summited Kang Yatse 1, which he described as one of the most challenging peaks in his lineup. With two peaks down at that point, Bordoloi reflected on the difficulty of the climb, expressing his gratitude and the blessings he felt for having accomplished it.
Bordoloi began his "Project 5 Peaks" with meticulous planning and acclimatization. The initial phase included moderate workouts in Leh, along with night stays at higher altitudes to prepare for the rigorous climbs ahead. His journey started with the summit of Kang Yatse 2, after which he immediately set his sights on the more daunting Kang Yatse 1.
As he prepares for his final climb, Bordoloi remains hopeful and determined, acknowledging the unpredictable nature of the mountains but remaining optimistic about a successful conclusion to his expedition.
Shekhar Bordoloi's "5 Peaks of Ladakh" project has garnered significant attention, and his journey is a testament to his resilience, skill, and deep connection to the mountains. With one peak left to conquer, all eyes are on Bordoloi as he embarks on the final leg of his extraordinary adventure.