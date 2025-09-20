Assam Mourns as State Pays Tribute to Legendary Zubeen Garg

The streets of Assam are steeped in grief as fans struggle to accept the sudden loss of legendary singer Zubeen Garg. Crowds have gathered in Ganeshguri, their hearts heavy with disbelief, united in mourning a voice that defined a generation.

In Latasil, under the initiative of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), a solemn tribute ceremony was held, with students, artists, and citizens coming together to honor the singer’s legacy. From Jorhat to Mangaldoi, voices rose in unison chanting, “Joi Zubeen Da”, echoing across streets, markets, and cultural hubs. Fans carried the memory of his timeless songs on their lips, their instruments singing along in silent homage.

Zubeen Garg was more than a singer; he was a cultural icon who gave life to Assamese music and pride. His songs awakened the Assamese spirit, introduced its essence to the world, and united generations through rhythm, melody, and emotion. His sudden passing in Singapore has left an irreparable void in the heart of Assam.

Prominent figures have expressed their sorrow. Former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Imran Shah, described the state of the Assamese people as profoundly bereaved. He recalled Zubeen’s pride in his Assamese identity and compared him to the globally renowned poet Shelley, noting: “Shelley left the world through the sea; Zubeen too departed into the waters. That indomitable spirit belonged to him.”

Fans across Mangaldoi, where the first Zubeen fan club was established, are left stunned. Mangaldoi had welcomed Zubeen nearly every year during Bihu celebrations, and now the sudden reality of his absence has left the stage of Bihu performances eerily silent.

The president of All Tai Ahom students Union, Basanta Gogoi, reflected on the magnitude of the loss: “A golden era has ended. Zubeen Garg is no more. Assam’s music, culture, and hearts feel the emptiness he leaves behind. It will take a long time for anyone else to fill his place.”

As Assam comes to terms with the untimely departure of its cultural icon, one thing remains clear: Zubeen Garg’s melodies, his voice, and his spirit will live on in the hearts of every Assamese, across generations, as a timeless symbol of pride, artistry, and love for the homeland.