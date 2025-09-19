Economic Blockade Turns Tribute To Zubeen Da at Makum

On 5th day of the economic blockade by the protestors from the Moran community in Tinsukia district, has turned to be a tribute to Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg.

Those who are present at the Makum railway station as part of the ongoing economic blockade as a protest demanding ST status to Moran community, were seen tributing Zubeen Garg in traditinal manner. With the sounds of Traditional musical instruments and prayers the protestors paid their tributes to their beloved singer.

The economic blockade began on 15 September, with large crowds gathering at the Makum railway station, continuing late into the night. The Moran community has been demanding recognition, constitutional protection, and rights, citing years of inaction by both the State and Central governments regarding their longstanding grievances.

The tribute comes in the wake of the shocking news of Zubeen Garg’s death in Singapore. Known for his unforgettable voice and iconic contributions to Assamese music, Zubeen’s sudden passing has left fans across the world in deep shock and mourning.

Zubeen Garg had traveled to Singapore to attend the Northeast Festival, where he was scheduled to perform. While scuba diving earlier, he suffered a critical accident and was immediately rushed to a hospital in Singapore. Despite the doctors’ tireless efforts to save him, he could not be revived.