Assam Mourns Zubeen Garg: Fans Continue Paying Homage at Crematorium

It has been 26 days since Assam’s heartthrob Zubeen Garg passed away, yet the love and grief for him remain undiminished. From early morning to late night, people of all ages—from youth to the elderly—are visiting his crematorium site in Sonapur to pay their respects.

Construction work has begun at the crematorium site and fans continue to gather, chanting prayers, reciting the “Naam Ghosa,” and singing in tribute to the late artist.

Many visitors have expressed their demand for swift justice, urging that the culprits behind his untimely death be punished without delay.

One of the fans said, "From day one, people have been paying their homage. The crematorium has turned into a place of devotion, almost like a temple. We also demand justice within 10 days. The culprits must face punishment".

A classmate of Zubeen from Jorhat in College, who also visited the site, remembered him as a kind-hearted and down-to-earth individual. “He was always helpful to people and never materialistic. During the COVID-19 pandemic, he helped me and my family. I have known him for 30 years and can vouch for his humility,” he said.

Fans have also emphasized the need for a well-constructed crematorium, allowing admirers to pay their respects peacefully and honor the legacy of the man who touched so many lives.

