Assam Movement Stalwart Abha Bora Passes Away At 78

Abha Bora, a prominent figure of the 1979 Assam Movement who held various notable positions in socio-political organizations, passed away at the age of 78 on Tuesday.
Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) president Atul Bora expressed grief over her passing. "Assam has lost a true and brave leader who upheld the virtues of struggle today," Bora said. Other AGP leaders including acting president Keshab Mahanta and secretary Manoj Saikia also expressed their sorrow over Abha Bora's death.
As per reports, Abha Bora passed away due to age-related ailments. Although she had a son and a daughter, both reportedly passed away a long time ago. Her last rites will be held at Navagraha crematorium tomorrow.
She is survived by her daughter-in-law Swapna Hazarika Bora and son-in-law Devajit Bhuyan and four grandchildren — Gargi, Gaurav, Akangsha, and Ayushman.
Born on October 12, 1946, Abha Bora was one of the pivotal figures of the Assam Movement. She later served as the president of Assam Jagrat Mohila Parishad and as president and secretary of Guwahati's Madhuban-Barnachal Namghar Samiti, apart from being a part of cultural events.