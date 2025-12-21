“Assam Moving on Path of Development”: PM Modi at Namrup Fertiliser Plant Foundation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday laid the foundation stone of a new unit of the Namrup Fertiliser Plant, a ₹10,500 crore project, while addressing a massive public gathering in Namrup.

Beginning his speech in Assamese, the Prime Minister paid homage to Assam’s historic figures, including Chaolung Sukapha, Mahavir Lachit Borphukan, Bhimbor Deori, and Swahid Kushal Konwar, acknowledging their contributions to the state’s cultural and historical legacy.

The Prime Minister emphasised Assam’s unique connection with agriculture, particularly tea cultivation, and hailed the day as “special for Assam,” marking the fulfilment of long-awaited aspirations of the people of Dibrugarh and Namrup.

He described the new fertiliser plant as a step forward in Assam’s development journey, complementing growth across multiple sectors, including agriculture, semiconductors, and tourism.

Highlighting the central government’s initiatives for farmers, Modi said the fertiliser plant would ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential inputs, strengthen agricultural welfare schemes, and generate employment opportunities locally.

He stressed that farmer-centric development has accelerated under the BJP government, citing measures such as direct transfer of funds, Kisan Credit Card benefits for livestock and fisheries, crop insurance, and multiple new schemes worth thousands of crores.

The Prime Minister also highlighted progress in urea production, noting that India’s production has risen from 225 lakh metric tons in 2014 to 306 lakh metric tons currently, while annual demand stands at 380 lakh metric tons. Modi assured that subsidies would continue to shield farmers from high costs, with urea being provided at just ₹300 per bag.

Addressing social welfare, Modi spoke about initiatives for tea tribal communities, including financial inclusion, healthcare, housing, and clean water, emphasising that over the past 11 years, 25 crore people have been lifted above the poverty line.

He credited central schemes for improving rural connectivity, mobile accessibility, and overall quality of life.

The Prime Minister also pointed to political opposition, noting Congress’s historical resistance to projects such as semiconductors, land rights for tea tribal communities, and the Namrup plant itself, arguing that BJP initiatives have strengthened Assam’s economic and social infrastructure.

On border security, Modi criticised Congress for allegedly protecting illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and opposing voter list verification, while asserting that the BJP remains committed to safeguarding the state.

Concluding his speech, Modi underscored the strategic importance of Northeast India in India’s growth story, describing the region as a “growth engine” for national development.

He highlighted that the benefits of the Namrup fertiliser plant would extend beyond Assam to neighbouring states like West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, reinforcing the role of the Northeast in building a prosperous, developed India.

