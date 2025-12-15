Sonowal on PM Modi’s Assam Tour: Namrup Project to Boost Farmers, Industry

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to visit Assam later this month, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday said the state is witnessing unprecedented enthusiasm, with extensive preparations underway to receive the Prime Minister.

Speaking in Dibrugarh, Sonowal said the upcoming visit symbolises the fulfilment of a long-cherished aspiration of the people of Assam, made possible through what he described as the Prime Minister’s firm and visionary leadership. He highlighted that the renewed momentum towards industrial growth and agricultural self-reliance in the state reflects the Centre’s sustained focus on the Northeast.

Referring to the proposed fertiliser unit at Namrup, Sonowal said the project underlines the Prime Minister’s commitment to strengthening India’s fertiliser security while boosting Assam’s industrial landscape. The fourth fertiliser plant at Namrup, he noted, is a landmark initiative that will significantly contribute to farmers’ welfare and economic growth in the region.

PM Modi is scheduled to be in Assam on December 20 and 21, during which he will attend a series of programmes in Guwahati as well as Upper Assam. One of the major events of the visit will be the foundation stone laying ceremony for the ammonia-urea complex at Namrup, a project valued at nearly Rs 12,000 crore with an annual production capacity of 12 lakh metric tonnes.

Ahead of the visit, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma chaired a comprehensive review meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Dibrugarh to take stock of preparations for the Prime Minister’s programme at Namrup on December 21. Several cabinet ministers, legislators and senior bureaucrats were present at the meeting.

Apart from the Namrup event, the Prime Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed terminal building of the Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati and unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Gopinath Bordoloi. He is also expected to address a large public gathering in Upper Assam.

The Chief Minister instructed officials to ensure flawless coordination across departments, with a strong focus on security arrangements, crowd control and public amenities. Directions were issued to provide drinking water, refreshments, sanitation facilities, smooth traffic and parking management, and primary medical support for visitors.

The review meeting was attended by ministers Ranoj Pegu, Pijush Hazarika, Prasanta Phukan, Bimal Borah, Jogen Mohan and Rupesh Gowala, along with Chief Secretary Ravi Kota and other senior officials.

Also Read: Sonowal Visits Families of Arunachal Accident Victims in Assam