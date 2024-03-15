Assam MP Abdul Khaleque Steps Down from Primary Membership of Congress

In yet another big jolt to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, MP from Assam's Barpeta, Abdul Khaleque stepped down from the party's primary membership on Friday.
Khaleque tendered his resignation to the President of the Indian National Congress (INC), Mallikarjun Kharge.
In his resignation letter, Khaleque stated that the Congress party has taken a strange route where people-centric issues have taken a back seat. He also termed the attitude and approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in charge as ruining the prospect of the party in Assam.
The Assam MP however thanked the party leaders for trusting him with responsibilities within Assam as well as in other states. He also conveyed his gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for her leadership and support.
He wrote, "However, off late, the party in Assam has taken a strange route where people centric issues have taken a back seat. To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam."
"It has been an honour for me to serve the Congress Party, whose values and ideals have served as the lifeblood of our beautiful nation. I owe infinite gratitude and love to the people of my constituencies, the party and the party workers who stood by me," he added.
The MP further said that it was time for him to step out of the party considering the current situation.
"Therefore, I am tendering my resignation from primary membership of Indian National Congress with immediate effect," he wrote in his resignation letter.