Assam MP Abdul Khaleque Steps Down from Primary Membership of Congress

The Assam MP however thanked the party leaders for trusting him with responsibilities within Assam as well as in other states. He also conveyed his gratitude to Sonia Gandhi for her leadership and support.

He wrote, "However, off late, the party in Assam has taken a strange route where people centric issues have taken a back seat. To safeguard democracy the people must have a keen sense of independence, self-respect and oneness. But unfortunately, over a period of time, I feel that the attitude and approach taken by the party's state President and AICC General Secretary in-charge has ruined the prospect of the party in Assam."