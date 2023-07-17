Assam MP Raises Concerns Over Merger of Batadraba Than with Nagaon LAC

Gaurav Gogoi, Member of Parliament (MP) from Assam's Kaliabor constituency, has written a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressing concern over the Election Commission of India's (ECI) exclusion of Sri Sri Batadraba Than, the birthplace of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva, from the Batadraba Legislative Assembly Constituency (LAC).
Moreover, the MP expressed concern over its merger into Nagaon LAC in the proposed delimitation of the Assembly constituency.
In his letter, Gogoi urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene and ensure the restoration of the legacy of the Neo Vaishnavism movement initiated by Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva. He emphasized the need to reinstate the original Batadraba LAC in the new delimitation proposal of the Assembly constituency.
Batadraba Than holds immense cultural and historical significance as it is associated with the Satras that uphold Sankardeva's philosophy. The inherent revenue villages surrounding the Than, along with the entire Hatichung Mouza, are integral parts of the area. However, the proposed delimitation carves out a separate LAC named Dhing, which disregards the factual existence and importance of Batadraba.