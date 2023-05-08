Gaurav Gogoi to Participate in Crucial Sessions in Chicago, New York Varsities

Kaliabor MP and Deputy Leader of The Congress Parliamentary Party in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi will be participating in an important programme at the renowned University of Chicago in the United States from May 11 to May 19, 2023. Along with him, a delegation of MPs from various political parties will also leave to participate in the programme.
The main objective of this journey is to participate in a series of discussions with experienced experts from the University of Chicago on Economics, Technology, Healthcare, Climate change and the Geopolitical situation of the world.
After participating in the program of The University of Chicago, MP Gogoi will also be participating in an interactive session with lecturers, experts and students of New York University in New York City.
It may be mentioned that MP Gaurav Gogoi had obtained a Master's degree in Public Administration in the year 2010 from this New York University.