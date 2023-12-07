Assam Mulls Over Multilingual Medium Of Instruction In Primary Education

Ranoj Pegu wrote on X, "Held a discussion with the linguistic organisations of Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, Deuri, Karbi, Dimasa, Hmar and Garo communities to finalise the road map for the introduction of these languages as medium of instruction in the foundational and preparatory stages of school education. It has been broadly agreed upon to proceed with a multilingual approach so that students can start primary education in their mother tongue and subsequently switch over to regional/English language for secondary school education."