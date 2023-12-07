Assam Mulls Over Multilingual Medium Of Instruction In Primary Education

The Assam government is pondering upon a multilingual medium of instruction in the primary education level and the introduction of tribal languages for the same, informed education minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday.
Taking to X, the Assam education minister mentioned that state government is finalising the road map for the introduction of these languages as a medium of instruction in the foundational and preparatory stages of school education.
Textbooks will now be available in tribal languages like Mising, Deuri, Dimasa, Tiwa, and others, the Assam cabinet minister for education said, adding that the textbooks will be provided by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The move is expected to come into force from the next academic year.
Ranoj Pegu wrote on X, "Held a discussion with the linguistic organisations of Mising, Rabha, Tiwa, Deuri, Karbi, Dimasa, Hmar and Garo communities to finalise the road map for the introduction of these languages as medium of instruction in the foundational and preparatory stages of school education. It has been broadly agreed upon to proceed with a multilingual approach so that students can start primary education in their mother tongue and subsequently switch over to regional/English language for secondary school education."
He further wrote, "The meeting deliberated on the roadmap Sahitya Sabhas of Assam on Language Education Strategy at the Foundational Stage as per NEP, 2020, organised by SCERT in Guwahati."
"Advisor to Dept of Education Prof. @ngmahanta, Secretary Shri Narayan Konwar, SCERT Director Smt. Niroda Devi and Sri Phanindra Jidung, Director of Bodo & Other Tribal Languages also participated in the meeting," added the Assam education minister.