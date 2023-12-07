Ranoj Pegu Talks NEP, Placements And More At Appointment Letter Distribution

Since the Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government came to power in Assam, 143 people have been appointed under the education department, said minister Ranoj Pegu on Thursday.
Speaking today at the ceremonial distribution of appointment letters to a fresh batch of inductees under the directorate of higher education in Assam, state education minister Ranoj Pegu emphasised the importance of daring to do something.
He said, "We are making good progress to fulfill the promise made by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to provide one lakh jobs. As he said in the state assembly, we are giving appointments to the count."
Ranoj Pegu spoke on the implementation of NEP in Assam, saying that many senior people were against the idea of implementing the new education policy in the state before it was brought into the system in Delhi or Karnataka.
He said, "Many people doubted us. They questioned whether it was too soon to implement NEP in Assam. They told us to wait till it is implemented in Delhi or Karnataka and observe them."
"They do not have the courage to go ahead and do things. Earlier we had a mindset of following others. Now, we have done it before anyone else and they will follow us," he added.
The education minister further said, "We had the courage to implement Shiskha Setu and we are reaping the rewards of that. Presently, we have over 45,000 students. We were accorded a national award for Shiksha Setu initiative."
Meanwhile, Ranoj Pegu also asked teachers to break free from the constraints of syllabus. "According to NEP, they should aim towards the holistic development of a child, while making them job-worthy."
"Gone are the days of chalk and board. How many people stand in exams also does not matter these days. From now on, we will keep an eye on all educational institutions and how many people receive placements from them. The placement of students is our priority now," Pegu further said.
Reminiscing his stint as the education minister of the state, Ranoj Pegu said that it is his privilege to serve the people in the position.
Out of the 58 people who were given appointment letters today, 55 were appointed as assistant professors at provincialized government colleges, while the other three were appointed to grade three positions, education minister Ranoj Pegu said.
Meanwhile, taking to X, Ranoj Pegu wrote, "Under the leadership of Hon'ble CM Dr. @himantabiswa, Govt of Assam is working dedicatedly towards fulfilling the promise of giving one lakh appointments. Today, I formally handed over appointment letters to 58 candidates under the Directorate of Higher Education, Government of Assam at AASC, Guwahati. Heartiest congratulations to all and my best wishes for future endeavours."