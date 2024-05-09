Assam: Multiple Dead Bodies Found Across State in Separate Incidents

In an unfortunate turn of events, the lifeless body of a man from Assam was recovered in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Dulen Gohain, a resident of Dimow, Sivasagar who ventured to Chennai in search of employment opportunities. Tragically, Gohain never reached his intended destination, as his lifeless body was discovered near a station in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.
The deceased's remains are currently housed at The Pendurthi police station, pending further investigation.
In a separate occurrence, two unidentified bodies were found in Sapekhati, Sonari, under circumstances suggesting a fatal encounter with a passing train. Discovered near Kathia Khunda No. 2 close to Sapekhati railway station, the bodies were retrieved in a mutilated state, prompting suspicions of a train-related accident.
Adding to the string of unfortunate events, another unidentified body was found in Dergaon on Wednesday night, its state of decomposition indicates that some time had passed since the individual's demise. Located near the National Highway at Balijan checkgate, the discovery prompted swift police intervention, launching an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident.